Toshakhana gifts worth millions of rupees put on auction

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to auction various items available in the Toshakhana of the Cabinet Division.



These items range from a L.U. Chopard watch worth Rs17.5 million to a Rolex watch of Rs3.5 million.



A Rs600,000 worth gold-coloured gun. Photo: Geo.tv

A diamond set of approximately Rs14.827 million. Photo: Geo.tv

A Rs600,000 worth gold-coloured gun and a diamond set of approximately Rs14.827 million with the necklace costing Rs8.3 million, earrings worth Rs966,900, a ring of Rs382,300 and a bangle for Rs5.17 million, also made the cut.

The combo shows L.U. Chopard watch worth Rs17.5 million (L) and Rolex watch worth Rs4.85 million. Photo: Geo.tv

A Rolex watch of whopping Rs3.5 million. Photo: Geo.tv

The items will be available for the officers of the federal government and armed forces to bid on when the auction starts on November 4, according to a Cabinet Division notification.





