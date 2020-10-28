Johnny Depp to be reined in for USD 50 million defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp no longer has the option of being physically absent from court during his $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard, and has been called on for an appearance, despite being swamped with shooting obligations.

The order was issued by the Fairfax County VA Circuit Court and has been signed off on by Chief Judge Bruce White. According to a report by Deadline the order reads, “Plaintiff John C. Depp, II shall …appear for three successive days in counsel for Defendant’s offices in Virginia …or at such other place in Northern Virginia designated by counsel for Defendant, from November 10-12, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. each day.”

Despite the order being issued almost a day prior, there is still no word on whether the actor will be able to make for the physical trial owing to his Fantastic Beasts obligations.

Once the actor does respond to the judge’s demand, he will have to skip out on some shoots in the UK for J.K Rowling’s latest book adapted sequel.