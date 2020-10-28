Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rented luxury beach mansion to record podcast

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hired luxury beach mansion to record podcast

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hired a luxury beachfront mansion to record a mental health podcast with US teenagers despite having their own $14 million lavish house down the road.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent over $400 an hour to record the podcast, it has been claimed.

The lavish mansion Meghan and Harry rented to meet the teenagers for the World Mental Health Day recording is in Montecito, where the couple has their own multi-million nine-bedroom house.

The luxury house is listed on the rental website under the title ‘On the sand at Montecito’ and it costs over $560 an hour to rent for photo shoots and other events for a minimum of three hours.

During the recordings, Meghan and Harry were photographed with the young Americans on cream sofas and chairs in front of a stone fireplace.

The royal couple also posed for a photo with the teens on the lawn of the hired lavish mansion.

The photos were shared by the hosts of the 'Teenager Therapy' podcast on their social media handles.

During the same recording, Meghan had said she was the "most trolled person in the world" last year.