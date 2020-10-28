Kendall Jenner leaves fans spellbound as she flaunts her beauty in tiny swimsuit

Kendall Jenner seems to mesmerise fans with her chic appearance as she shared two clips from beach getaway celebration for sister Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday.

The reality star showed off her incredible fitness in two different outfits as she shared video from her time at the beach location.



Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the charming model shared the stunning videos, showing her in a tropical printed mini outfit as she sipped on a beverage in one clip, with a second clip showing off another tiny swimsuit.

The 24-year-old , who is seen sporting a multicolored top with matching string bottoms, wrote: 'The location is secret'.

Kendall and other family members recently returned to Los Angeles following a trip to an undisclosed private island to ring in Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday.