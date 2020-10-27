Prince Harry issues legal warning to newspaper over ‘false and defamatory’ report about his relationship with British military

Prince Harry has issued a legal warning to the Mail on Sunday and told them their recent report about the duke falling out of touch with the British Armed forces is ‘false and defamatory’.

According to Vanity Fair, the newspaper is the same whose parent company Meghan Markle is currently suing.

Prince Harry’s legal team issued the legal warning to the newspaper on Monday.

The report citing sources says that the Duke of Sussex was distressed at the insinuation that he has abandoned the armed forces.

Prince Harry, who is proud of his military past, had served in armed forces for 10 years from 2006 to 2015.

He served Lieutenant Commander of the Royal Navy, Major of the British Army and Squadron Leader of the Royal Air Force.

The Captain General of the Royal Marines was Prince Harry’s highest military title, that he received from the Queen in December 2017.

Prince Harry lost all his honorary military ranks when he and wife Meghan Markle left their royal lives behind.

The Vanity Fair report citing a fried of Prince Harry further says, “He might have been made to give up his titles, but he has not given up on the military, far from it.”

Harry’s other friend clarified that to say the duke had not been in touch with the Marines is not the case. He had many conversations with former colleagues during the lockdown and is in regular contact with a lot of military personnel on a private and personal basis.

Earlier, there were also reports that Prince Harry was ‘devastated and emotional’ over losing military ranks while leaving royal family.