Cardi B bashes racist reactions over her Birkin collection: ‘You’re depreciating value’

Cardi B slams netizens who claim she made Birkin bags “literally lose their value” simply because so many Black rappers own them.

The rapper took to Instagram to deliver this saucy bashing and had a couple of things to say to all those netizens who believe her $12,000 to $200,000 tastes made Birkin bags “literally lose their value.” All because other Black rappers have made them “easy to get” and thus, “less exclusive.”

Cardi did not spare the rod with her explosive claims and was quoted saying, "I've been seeing this tweet right. It had me and it had other female rappers on it. They were talking about if we could get Birkins from the Hermés store and they also saying how we depreciate the value of a Hermés Birkin bag.”

“I find that really interesting because, first thing first, I definitely could get a bag. Actually, I got four bags today from the Hermés store.”

The rapper also added how trolls should never question whether Black women "could get a bag from the Hermés store" since "y'all don't do this to these white celebrities."

She later added, "So why is it that y'all gotta be asking us? What the [expletive]? It just makes you want to brag like, '[expletive] do you know who the [expletive] you're talking to?' But no, I'm not even going to take it there.”

The WAP singer also addressed the ‘exclusivity’ argument and added how rappers have in fact made Birkin more exclusive than ever, "Another thing is that they're saying we're depreciating the value. Actually, we add value because when we mention brands in hip-hop, [expletive] go up."



In her video Cardi used her single Bodak Yellow as an example and explained how referencing the designer Christian Louboutin made their sales soar. "When 'Bodak Yellow' came out you could actually Google that their sales went up 1000+%. When y'all say that we devalue [expletive], no we actually add value."

The rapper concluded her video by making it clear that a girl doesn't need a designer bag if her only way to get it is by 'breaking her neck.' "Let me tell you something: if you're a regular girl you don't gotta break your neck to have a Birkin. A Birkin don't make you. A [expletive] don't give a [expletive] if you have a Birkin or Aldo purse."

After all at the end of the day "They makes that fashion with the Zara and the H&M amazingly. So don't ever feel like you gotta compare yourself. Don't compare yourself to nobody [on] the internet. This internet [expletive] is fake... You still a bad[expletive]. Period."