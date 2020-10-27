Prince William, Kate Middleton to be joined by new family member at Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton in search of a live-in housekeeper at Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking to add another member to their family at Kensington Palace.



Contrary to popular belief, this is not the couple's fourth child, but a live-in housekeeper which will join the staff employed at the royal house.

According to the job listing, the Duke and Duchess are looking for someone competent of handling their matters in strict 'confidentiality' and 'discretion' as key components of the role.

This suggests that the hiring committee might not react go for opportunists looking to live out their royal fantasies and document the whole affair on Instagram.



The job listing states that the successful applicant "will support the management of all housekeeping operations and pro-actively deputise for the Senior Housekeeper, being accountable in their absence."

In addition, candidates should "have an organised approach and take pride in what [they] do," while they should also "be able to manage a varied workload, show initiative, [and] be content to work flexibly, including being able to travel."

"Maintaining confidentiality and exercising discretion at all times is paramount," it further stated.



As reported by the Mirror, the remuneration for the job starts at a whopping £19,140 (just under $25,000).

Moroever, there's one tremendous perk—the housekeeper will be given the opportunity to live at Kensington Palace, with meals and travel expenses covered.