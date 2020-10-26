close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 26, 2020

Kim Kardashian trolled for praising her appearance in new pictures

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 26, 2020

Kim Kardashian was trolled on social media after the reality TV star shared her pictures from a beach while flaunting her toned abs.

"This is 40!," she captioned her beach photos on Instagram and Twitter.

She had recently celebrated her 40th birthday, with her  sisters and mother throwing a party in honor of Kanye West's wife.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star on Monday shared multiple pictures from a beach.

Some twitter users started mocking Kim for her appearance, with many haters indulging in body shaming.

  "No that’s plastic surgery and money," wrote a user Jennifer Jeminez in the comments.

Another shared a picture of Kim in which she didn't look her best with a caption that read "unedited photo btw".

While some people ridiculed her, others showered praises on Kim. "You never looked better," said an admirer of the TV personality.

Latest News

More From Entertainment