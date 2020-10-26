close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 26, 2020

Ayeza Khan leaves fans speculating as she shares Tom Cruise throwback pic with heart emoji

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 26, 2020

Pakistan's much-adored actress Ayeza Khan has set tongues wagging as she shared a stunning throwback picture of Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise with heart emoji.

Ayeza, who is very active on social media, shared a picture of 'Mission Impossible' star on her Instagram Sunday, showing Tom Cruise with a lady behind him. Fans of Pakistani actress first thought as Ayeza is  in the  picture with the actor. 

Tom looks dashing in  her teenage photo with an actress. Some social media users  speculated that the drama actress would share the screen with the  superstar in future.

The 'Mehar Posh' actress needs no introduction when it comes to Pakistani drama fans as she has earned a huge number of admirers with her flawless acting skills.

View this post on Instagram

️ @tomcruise

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

Recently, she shared some stunning pictures with her younger sister, which went viral on social media and rumours have it that Hiba would make her drama debut soon.

Over the years, Ayeza Khan has made her mark in the industry with hard work, passion, and unmatched acting skills.

The starlet rose to new heights of fame with her drama serial 'Meray Paas Tum Ho.'

Latest News

More From Entertainment