MilKar launches nationwide campaign for donations of clothes ahead of winter

MilKar, a start-up that connects volunteers and civil service organisations to work for social welfare, has recently launched a nationwide campaign in collaboration with the Akhuwat Foundation and the Chadar Foundation to collect in-kind donations of clothes.

According to a press release, Milkar is a community service platform that aims to connect the youth of the country with civil service organisations to promote a healthy community.

With the winter season ahead, a huge segment of the country’s population remains deprived of warm clothing. The social venture has therefore planned to mobilise the youth for a social cause.



The community service platform’s goal is to connect the Chadar and Akhuwat foundations with relevant volunteers to help them collect clothes for communities in Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi, to start with. Volunteers can take part in a number of activities ranging from the donation, collection, distribution, etc, the press release underscored.

With an aim to digitally connect and engage with community service activities across the country, the platform enables people from all over the country to volunteer for good causes.

Volunteers can sign up for the clothes drive and take part and volunteers here.