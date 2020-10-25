close
Sun Oct 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 25, 2020

Kylie Jenner looks unrecognizable in animal print ensemble as she shares new snap

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Oct 25, 2020

Kylie Jenner turned into an animal as she shared a stunning photo in a chic leopard swimsuit, flaunting her trim tummy in a crop top.

The makeup mogul looks  unrecognizable in the animal print ensemble as she sprawled out in the new photo she shared on her Instagram.

The 23-year-old reality star's giving all the looks of a leopard as she's seen  sprawling out in an animal print bodysuit, showing off her killer curves on display to promote her latest line ahead of launch.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star flaunted  some leg in  her  outfit which featured a halter neckline and rugged detailing along her torso. 

