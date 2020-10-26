Cardi B's 'cousin' Marcelo Almanzar and ex-husband Offset were detained for THIS reason

Cardi B's ex-husband Offset was briefly detained by Beverly Hills police Saturday during the weekly pro-Trump demonstration and released, while her cousin Marcelo Almanzar was arrested on concealed weapon charges.



Videos that have since gone viral on social media showed Offset and police surrounded by supporters of President Trump, some of whom were carrying flags.

The three-time Grammy-nominated rapper streamed part of his interaction with law enforcement live on Instagram after detention.



The law enforcers ask Offset to open the door and step out of the vehicle, and he refuses, claiming that the officers can’t open his doors. The second officer then opens the door, and the third officer grabs Offset by the wrist, hauls him out of the car and the stream ends. Toward the end of the video, Offset says he will sue the police department.

According to police, Offset was not arrested, adding that the cops arrested the passenger in the car, 20-year-old Marcelo Almanzar, on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in public.



Cardi B's cousin is reportedly still in police custody after run in with Trump fans; Offset streamed the whole incident live on Instagram.

In the video, Offset says he is concerned that police have their guns on him and refuses to move his hands from the steering wheel. He then says someone hit his car with a flag.



Other videos showed Cardi B near the scene as well. Cardi, also took to her Instagram handle to share how afraid she was while passing by cars in a rally supporting the president.



Almánzar is the cousin of Offset’s wife, Cardi B, as per reports by TMZ. Cardi B’s legal name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar.