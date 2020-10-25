close
Sun Oct 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 25, 2020

Karachi's weather to remain dry for next 24 hours

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Oct 25, 2020
The current air humidity in the city has been recorded at 50%. Photo: AFP/File

The city is likely to experience dry and cold weather at night during the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Sunday.

According to the weather department, the minimum temperature of the city is expected to be recorded at 18.5 degrees Celsius, however, the maximum temperature is likely to go as high as 36 degrees Celsius with winds expected to blow from the northwest till the evening.

Moreover, the current air humidity in the city has been recorded at 50%. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan