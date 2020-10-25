Brad Pitt voices support for Joe Biden as he narrates his new campaign ad

The ad included videos of Biden interacting with his supporters while Brad Pitt narrated in the background

American actor Brad Pitt has extended his support to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for the upcoming election by taking part in his latest campaign ad.

The Ad Astra star, 57, lent his vocals to the former vice president’s campaign ad which was released during the World Series game on Saturday.

The ad included a video montage of Biden interacting with his supporters in a jovial manner, while Pitt narrated in the background, saying: “America is a place for everyone – those who chose this county, those who fought for it – some Republicans, some Democrats, and most, somewhere in between.”

He goes on to say that all Americans are in search of the same thing: "Someone who understands their hopes, their dreams, their pain. To listen, to bring people together, to get up every day and work to make life better for families like yours. To look you in the eye, to treat you with respect, to tell you the truth. To work just as hard for the people who voted for him as those who didn't.”

“To be a president for all Americans,” he added.