Sun Oct 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 25, 2020

Ariana Grande is here to remind US citizens to 'vote early'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Oct 25, 2020
Ariana Grande urges her followers to vote early in the upcoming US polls 

Ariana Grande rolled out her new presidential track Positions to remind everyone to cast their votes early.

The songstress took to Instagram recently to post a snippet of her track, alongside which she posted an amusing, yet important message.

Ariana urged her followers to vote early in the upcoming US polls scheduled to be held on November 3, wherein citizens will choose between presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

"me on my way to remind u all to vote early and also on my way to switch them positions for u," Ariana captioned her post.

Check it out here

As for her song Positions, it is already topping charts and has garnered 27million views in just one day.



