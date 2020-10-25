Gigi Hadid breaks Instagram hiatus to inform fans she voted with newborn 'daughter next to her'

Gigi Hadid's awe-inspiring note details how she has already cast her vote alongside her daughter

Gigi Hadid has an extremely important message for all her fans.

On Saturday, the supermodel took to Instagram to upload a bunch of mirror selfies, encrypted with a message to vote in the upcoming elections 2020.

Gigi informed her 60.1 followers that she has already cast her vote, with her daughter next to her.

The new mom posted a long note sharing, "I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate."

"YOU HAVE A WEEK AND A HALF. IF YOU’RE VOTING EARLY IM PROUD OF YOU.

IF YOU MAILED IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT I’M PROUD OF YOU. (&& if you dropped it off at your County’s Board of Elections Office or at an Early Polling Site I’m proud of you!!)," added Gigi.

She continued, "IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3RD I’M PROUD OF YOU. Whatever your PLAN, I’m proud of you; make sure you have one !!! Let me know below."

Check out Gigi's awe-inspiring note below







