Wasim Akram lavishes praise on Javed Miandad in throwback picture

Former fast bowler Wasim Akram on Saturday shared a throwback picture of him with ex-Pakistan captain Javed Miandad with a touching caption giving the credit to the latter for his support.
Taking to Instagram, Akram said, "If it wasn’t for Javed Miandad, there would never have been a Wasim Akram."
Sharing an iconic moment from his debut match against New Zealand at Faisalabad on November 23, 1984, the acclaimed pacer wrote: "This 17-year-old was picked up to play for Pakistan in 1984 in Rawalpindi. If it wasn’t for Javed Miandad, there would never have been a Wasim Akram."
In Akram's debut match, the green shirts won by five runs against New Zealand. The match was played under the captainship of legendary batsman Zaheer Abbass.