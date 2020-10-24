Serena Williams signs daughter Olympia up for very first tennis lesson

Serena Williams has officially signed her daughter up for one-on-one tennis lessons and she seems as elated as ever to map out the tiny tyke’s progress.

The tennis wonder shared the news over on Instagram, all with a snap of her daughter modeling her new black and white outfit, with a slick new karate pose, added in for good measure.

Following suite, the Olympian also took to Twitter and posted a video showcasing her daughter’s progress during the first day of lessons, but sneakily failed to tell her teacher whose kid Olympia really is.

In the video Williams can be heard saying, "You guys, I signed Olympia up for tennis lessons. And don't even start with me because I'm not giving her tennis lessons, I signed her up for some, but the lady has no idea that it's my daughter so we'll see how that goes.”

"I'm not a pushy mom, but I know how I like techniques so I'm gonna make sure she's good and teaching them some techniques."

William’s decision to get her daughter into tennis during the second wave of Covid-19 might be an invitation for online hate but what has fans even more perplexed is that William’s previously mentioned that she has no intention of signing her daughter up for tennis because she does not want for her to have to deal with large amounts of expectations or criticism.

During her past 2018 Vogue interview the tennis legend claimed, "I would hate her to have to deal with comparisons or expectations.”

"It’s so much work, and I’ve given up so much. I don’t regret it, but it’s like Sliding Doors: Go through a different door and lead a different life. I’d like her to have a normal life. I didn’t have that."