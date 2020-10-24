Scarlett Johansson gearing up to produce hit sci-fi drama ‘Bride’

Critically acclaimed actress Scarlett Johansson is currently gearing up for the release of her new sci-fi film Bride. The project will reportedly be co-produced and written under the actress’s own company, These Pictures, with Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo at the helm.



The news came via a report by Variety and it outlines the upcoming Apple, A24 movie as a patriarchy shattering masterpiece highlighting the plight of a woman who was raised to be the ideal wife.



The numerous twists and turns sown into the project reiterate a journey of finding the 'self' in a society that dubs outcasts as monsters on the run.

The movie aims to curate a unique kind of riff that will pay homage to the classic Bride of Frankenstein.

