Scarlett Johansson gearing up to produce hit sci-fi drama ‘Bride’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Critically acclaimed actress Scarlett Johansson is currently gearing up for the release of her new sci-fi film Bride. The project will reportedly be co-produced and written under the actress’s own company, These Pictures, with Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo at the helm.
The news came via a report by Variety and it outlines the upcoming Apple, A24 movie as a patriarchy shattering masterpiece highlighting the plight of a woman who was raised to be the ideal wife.
The numerous twists and turns sown into the project reiterate a journey of finding the 'self' in a society that dubs outcasts as monsters on the run.
The movie aims to curate a unique kind of riff that will pay homage to the classic Bride of Frankenstein.