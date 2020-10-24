Ghislaine Maxwell makes contradictory claims in testimony about Prince Andrew, Epstein

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has refuted claims of Prince Andrew being physically involved with an underage girl.

The ex-girlfriend of late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein claimed that the Duke of York’s accuser, Virginia Giuffre, was never dressed up by her as a school girl, adding that she had also never introduced the member of the British royal family to Epstein.

This was revealed after a 465-page transcript was released by a New York judge over a seven-hour video deposition of Maxwell which she made in 2016 during a civil defamation case.

Currently the socialite is being kept in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center and has yet to address the allegations she has been slapped with.

However, back in 2016, Maxwell had denied all claims against her, as revealed by the testimony that was released on Friday.

Maxwell had also claimed that she had no memory of Giuffre coming over at her home in London. She made this claim despite there being pictorial evidence of her being pictured with the duke and Maxwell at her London residence.