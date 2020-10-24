Prince Charles wreaked havoc on the day Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne

Queen Elizabeth's eldest son Prince Charles caused chaos when she officially took over throne in 1953

Queen Elizabeth's historic coronation remains memorable throughout time for more reasons than one.



For starters, the British monarch's eldest son, Prince Charles, caused chaos and wreaked havoc when she officially took over throne on June 2, 1953.

As described by Lady Anne Glenconner, an attendant to the Queen for the occasion, a four-year-old Charles locked the monarch's extremely expensive crown.

Reflecting on the incident during an appearance on podcast My Life in Seven Charms with jeweler Annoushka Duca, Lady Anne revealed Charles "got his paws on" the Imperial State Crown, which happens to feature almost 3,000 diamonds alongside rubies, pearls, sapphires, and emeralds.

"[The Queen] took it off, put it on a table and Prince Charles made a beeline for it," the former lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret recalled, as reported by People. "And we thought he was going to drop it. We thought, 'Oh my goodness, that would be a bad omen.' But luckily, I think my mother, as a lady-in-waiting, seized it from him and took it away."

Prince Charles had been fascinated by the tiara the then-future Queen Elizabeth practiced wearing it before the big day, Lady Glenconner shared.

"She used to wear it when she was writing letters," she said. "I think Prince Charles says he remembers going in and seeing her wearing it. And asked her why she’s wearing it. And she said she was practicing."