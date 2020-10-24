Did Ariana Grande just diss ex Pete Davidson in new song 'Positions?'

Fans think Ariana Grande subtly shaded ex Pete Davidson in new song 'Positions'

Ariana Grande dropped her bombshell track Positions on Friday and fans are speculating that she threw shade at her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In her new presidential song showcasing the White House, Ariana talks about her romance with new beau Dalton Gomez, while calling out Davidson.

"Heaven sent you to me," Ariana sings. "I'm just hoping I don't repeat history."

She then lets the syllable "peat" hang on its own, making some fans think it was subtle shade at the Saturday Night Live comedian.

"Ariana really said im just hoping i dont re(pete) history," one fan noted.

Meanwhile another one quipped that the songstress didn't have to frame the lyrics like that, writing, "I don't re * long [expletive] pause* peat (PETE) history."

This is not the first time Ariana has shaded Pete in her songs.

She had earlier mentioned the SNL cast member in hit track Thank u, next, along with naming a few other famous exes.

On the song, she sang, "Even almost got married, and to Pete I'm so thankful."

Check out Ariana Grande's new song Positions below







