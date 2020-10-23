close
Fri Oct 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 23, 2020

Ertugrul's Abdur Rehman Alp reprises his role in 'Kurulus: Osman'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 23, 2020

Turkish actor Celal AL  is among the handful of actors from the popular historical TV series  "Dirilis: Ertugrul" who reprise their role in the sequel titled "Kurulus: Osman". 

The actor who portrayed the role of Abdur Rehman Alp also appears in "Kurulus: Osman", which takes place many years after the events of "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

Celal on Friday took to Instagram to share his new look from the latest drama.

Check out his photo below:



Latest News

More From Entertainment