Ertugrul's Abdur Rehman Alp reprises his role in 'Kurulus: Osman'

Turkish actor Celal AL is among the handful of actors from the popular historical TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" who reprise their role in the sequel titled "Kurulus: Osman".
The actor who portrayed the role of Abdur Rehman Alp also appears in "Kurulus: Osman", which takes place many years after the events of "Dirilis: Ertugrul".
Celal on Friday took to Instagram to share his new look from the latest drama.
Check out his photo below: