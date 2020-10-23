Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan's smashing looks will leave you spellbound: See Pics

Esra Bilgic, who rose to fame with her role as Halime Sultan in historical Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has emerged as a fashion icon in some of her stunning pictures she has shared on social media.

Undoubtedly, Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan is the epitome of beauty and her stunning looks always spellbound her admirers with each snap from her styling session.



Have look on her from routine photoshoots to her hit Turkish series 'Ertugrul' and 'Ramo'.



Esra has always been an impressive personality who fascinates with her true beauty to her fans, looking absolutely gorgeous in all of these clicks. Have a look!

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.



The Turkish beauty is winning hearts with her unmatched acing skills in new season of Turkish drama 'Ramo'.



Previously, Esra Bilgic shared a screenshot of a romantic scene from her hit drama 'Ramo', looking gorgeous with her co-star Murat Yıldırım.