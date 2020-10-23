Royal staffer ‘took a swipe at’ Prince Andrew leaving him ‘sprawled on the floor’

Prince Andrew's reputation as the resident mischief-maker was a long held secret within the walls of Buckingham Palace, however, a recent report has unearthed a number of his past antics, all of which foreshadow his troublesome teen years.

While writing for the Daily Mail, royal biographer Ingrid Seward detailed an event where the young prince began taunting a guard who was on duty. At the time he even hit dogs and horses on the estate with sticks and refused to stop when asked to do so.

Seward claims that there came a time when the young royal caused so much trouble that royal staffers threw him straight into a pile of manure, only to teach him a lesson.

There was also another incident mentioned within Seward’s report where he touched upon the one incident where the young prince was knocked out cold by a royal staffer, and in turn was sent home with a black eye.

Seward reports that the young prince wanted to rattle the footman for fun at the time but he took his prank too far and caused the footman to “take a swipe at Andrew” and leave him “sprawled on the floor with a black eye.”

In the end The footman did not lose his job because the monarch realized that he was only retaliating in response to Andrew’s taunts yet the Queen never summed up the courage to punish her son for his actions and left that with Prince Philip to handle.