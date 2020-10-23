Humayun Saeed extended birthday wishes to ‘friend and brother’ Adnan Siddiqui

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed has extended sweet birthday wishes to co-star and friend Adnan Siddiqui on his 51st birthday.



Taking to Instagram, Humayun posted a throwback photo of himself with the Mere Paas Tum Ho co-star Adnan Siddiqui and wrote, “Happy birthday my friend. May Allah give you health and lots of happiness! @adnansid1.”

Commenting on the post, Adnan thanked the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor and wrote, “Thank you Humayun.”

He also shared the same photo in his Instag story and wrote, “Happy birthday brother…May Allah give you health and happiness…. Stay blessed.”



On the work front, Humayun and Adnan were last seen together in drama series Mere Paas Tum Ho.