Prince William gets trolled by KFC after he gets caught staring at food

Prince William was spotted looking inside the window of fast-food joint KFC prompting memes

Prince William got distracted by fast-food giant KFC's juicy, succulent chicken while walking down the streets of London with wife Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Cambridge was clicked looking inside the window of the fast-food joint, prompting a plethora of memes that have been blowing up Twitter since then.

In an amusing response to William's pictures, KFC came forth trolling the royal family member.

“William whispered quietly to himself; ‘Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing,'” KFC UK & Ireland tweeted on Tuesday.

The restaurant then tweeted, “I’m sad I didn’t call him His Royal Thighness in the main tweet tbh.”

William's rib-tickling photos came as part of his outing for the Kate's Hold Still photography exhibit, held at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London.

The exhibition featured the lives of how people are living under quarantine in the United Kingdom.