Amber Rose makes explosive claims against ex Kanye West: 'He bullied me for 10 years'

Amber Rose said Kanye West slut-shamed and bullied her for years

Amber Rose has come forth reflectingt on her two-year-long tumultous relationship with Kanye West.

While talking on the No Jumper podcast, Rose told host Adam “Adam22” Grandmaison that the rapper bullied her for 10 years.

“I didn’t soak up anything from him. Me and him are two very different people,” the model shared on Wednesday.

Talking about West's recent bipolar episodes, including his multiple Twitter meltdowns, Rose said she doesn't really care.



“That’s not my business,” she said. “That’s his wife’s business, what he does.”

Detailing an incident, wherein West slut-shamed Rose brutally, she revealed how the Grammy winner implied that the former stripper was dirty and said he “had to take 30 showers” after their 2010 breakup.

“You share two years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy them all the jewelry, you shout out to the world how much you love them and how much fun you have with this person, and then the person decides that this isn’t what they want their life to be,” Rose recalled of her decision to part ways with West.

“I opted out. I don’t want my life to be like that. I’m not that type of person. And I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable, but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers, like, bro, you took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers?” she explained.

The SlutWalk founder then called out the Yeezy designer accusing him of bullying her, “He has picked on me for 10 years. He has bullied me for 10 years.”