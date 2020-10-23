Queen Elizabeth puts her foot down, orders Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to return to UK

Queen Elizabeth will not let Meghan Markle, Prince Harry miss two Christmasas in the UK in a row

Queen Elizabeth is not backing down from making Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrate Christmas in the UK with the rest of the royalfamily, despite of their constant snubs.



The monarch has now issued orders to the Sussexes to be part of the royal celebrations putting her foot down once and for all.

As revealed by historian Robert Lacey, the Sussexes should not miss Christmas celebrations in the UK for two years in a row.

"People will be disappointed if their first arrival in Britain is seen solely in terms of a court case and I think people will expect some sort of family reconciliation.

"There have been enough snubs. That would make it two Christmasses in a row and a summer holiday when they've snubbed the family.

"So yes, I think they should see the family at Christmas."

Last year, Meghan and Harry quietly spent the festive ocassion with their son Archie in Canada.

Another royal expert, Ingrid Seward, said the Queen and Prince Philip are desperate to see Archie.

"The Queen and Philip would be very sad not see Archie. I think it would be up to Harry to make sure they see Archie and I think Meghan will be pushing for that," she said.

"They've got to because of the frailty of Prince Philip. Meghan will make sure that they take Archie to see their grandparents, absolutely, for sure, but just not on Christmas Day," Seward added.