Thu Oct 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 22, 2020

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic stuns in new trailer of her romantic thriller 'Ramo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 22, 2020

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan's stunning looks raised heart rates sky-high in new trailer of her romantic thriller 'Ramo'.

The Turkish star's stellar performance, in the show, is adding to her popularity as she's seen playing  as modern girl  in new season of the drama.

Esra  shared another trailer ahead of next episode on Thursday, attracting  massive applause from the people who want to see their favourite actress in every role .

The actress uploaded the trailer of the next episode on her Instagram and wrote with a heart emoji: "Last 1 day for the new episode!"

Yeni bölüme son 1 gün! ️ @ramo_dizisi

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.

She is winning hearts with her unmatched acing skills in new season of Turkish drama 'Ramo'.

Previously, Esra Bilgic shared a screenshot of a romantic scene from her hit drama 'Ramo', looking gorgeous with her co-star Murat Yıldırım.

