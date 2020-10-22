Nicki Minaj breaks the internet with a sneak peak of her newborn son

Nicki Minaj wows fans with an adorable little sneak peak of her newborn son and the internet is roaring in excitement and elation over the unveil.



The post in question features a snap of her baby boy’s foot and her husband’s hand that is propping the tiny limp up towards the camera.

Minaj even captioned the post with a short and sweet note wishing her husband on their anniversary, it read, “Happy Anniversary, my love.”

Check it out below:

For the unversed, Minaj welcomed her baby boy into the world a little over a month ago and ever since then has been on a bit of a social media detox.



The only update the singer posted shortly after the birth announcement was a heartfelt thank you tweet penned towards her fans, all for their unending support.

Ever since his birth the tiny tyke has been showered with gifts. From Queen B to Kim and Kanye, Adidas, Yeezy as well as Winnie Harlow.



