Thu Oct 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 22, 2020

Harry and Meghan’s new neighbours in Montecito: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 22, 2020

It looks like the star-studded neighbourhood of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just welcomed another celebrity addition.

According to reports, singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have gotten their hands on a property in the star-packed town where our Duke and Duchess of Sussex also reside.

As per a report by Variety, the couple recently purchased a $14.2million mansion in Montecito and have also moved in, days after they welcomed their daughter, Daisy.

The report further sheds light on the property and how it is situated on nine acres of “manicured grounds” overlooking the ocean, boasting on oak tree-lined driveway.

Apart from that, their luxe abode also has a four-car garage, a guest house, a swimming pool, a sports court and a number of water fountains.

The new parents will be sharing their neighbourhood with not just the former royals but also A-listers like Ariana Grande, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres. 

