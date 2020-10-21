Prince Charles, Princess Diana and Camilla's famous love triangle recreated by 'The Crown' stars

'The Crown' stars Josh O'Connor, Emma Corrin and Emerald Fennell recreated love triangle between Prince Charles, Princess Diana and Camilla Parker-Bowles ahead of series launch on Netflix.

The Series four of the historical drama, which is set to be released on Netflix Sunday, will follow Charles and Diana's stormy wedding, from their fairytale marriage in 1981 to when he resumed his relationship with Camilla, five years later.



According to Mail Online, the stars, who are playing the roles of the royals, allude to the foreboding drama set to seep into the family and put the monarchy at risk, as they appear in a cover shoot for Town And Country magazine.

As per report, some of the photographs symbolise the late Princess of Wales' quote from her 1995 BBC Panaroma interview with Martin Bashir: 'There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded'.

Princess Diana married Charles in 1981, and the couple welcomed sons William in 1982 and Harry in 1984. Five years into the marriage, their difference s became visible and damaging. After separating in 1991, they divorced in 1996, with Diana then tragically killed in a car accident on 31st August 1997.

Charles Reportedly resumed his relationship with his former girlfriend Camilla. Charles and Camilla eventually went public two years later and tied the knot in 2005.

Josh O'Connor will portray the role of Charles and Emma Corrin will play as Lady Diana Spencer, while Emerald Fennell to shine in the charactor of Camilla.

