Wed Oct 21, 2020
Web Desk
October 21, 2020

Queen Elizabeth will not support Princess Eugenie's baby: Here's why

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 21, 2020

Buckingham Palace said  Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were delighted by the news that   Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank  are  all set to become  parents of their first child next year.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021, said a statement issued by the The Palace.

It said, “The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.” 

The news was also shared by Eugenie on Instagram. “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021…,”she wrote. 

A report in  UK's Express stated that the couple's baby won't be supported financially by the British monarch.

According to the publication, the couple's  first child and the ninth great-grandchild for the Queen will not have financial backing from the Queen because Princess Eugenie is not technically a “working royal”.

It said Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice do not perform public engagements full-time and therefor do not receive funding.


