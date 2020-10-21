Eminem surpasses 20 billion streams on Spotify as lead artist

Eminem has surpassed 20 billion streams on Spotify as a lead artist. The Detroit native has become just the fourth artist to hit this milestone.

The rapper released his last album "Music To Be Murdered By" earlier this year, days before he surprised participants at the Academy Awards with his "Lose Yourself" performance.



During the coronavirus pandemic, Eminem, 48, has also been helping people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to US media, the rapper provided meals to doctors and health workers in Detroit during the virus lockdown.

He also offered the platform of his radio station to the emerging talent in his hometown during the pandemic.











