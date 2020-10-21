close
Wed Oct 21, 2020
October 21, 2020

Eminem surpasses 20 billion streams on Spotify as lead artist

Wed, Oct 21, 2020

Eminem has surpassed 20 billion  streams on Spotify as a lead artist. The Detroit native has become   just the fourth artist to hit this milestone. 

The rapper   released his last  album "Music To Be Murdered By" earlier this year,  days before he surprised participants at the Academy Awards with his "Lose Yourself" performance.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Eminem, 48, has also been helping people   amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to US media, the rapper provided meals  to doctors and health workers in Detroit  during the virus lockdown.

He also offered  the platform of  his  radio   station to the emerging  talent in his   hometown during the pandemic.




