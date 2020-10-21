close
Wed Oct 21, 2020
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski befittingly responds to 'haters' with new message

Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has once again  addressed to the haters and critics for their  inappropriate comments with a sweet piece of advice, saying   'You Should try to work as hard as you hate.'

The  German beauty  tried to teach a lesson  to her critics on Instagram Stories Wednesday, where she advised people  to  use their energy and intellects in positive way specially for their work instead of hating others. 

The 27-year-old model wrote: 'May Be You Should  Try To Work  As Hard As You Hate'.

Pitt's darling tried to remind everyone that it will be more fruitful for them to do positive things than indulge in inapt activities.

The charming model has been dealing with trolls attacking her relationship with Pitt ever since it began making headlines. 

Previously, she shut down speculation about there being any ill-will between her and Brad's ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. "Happy people don't hate," she wrote alongside a photo of herself in an orange shirt dress. And when a fan commented, "Louder for the people in the back...," she replied: "WE LOVE. WE SUPPORT. WE SMILE. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL. BIGGEST KISS."

