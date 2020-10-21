Kim Kardashian at outs with Gigi, Bella Hadid over their posts about Azerbaijan

Supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid have locked horns with Kim Kardashian over political differences.

According to reports, the reality TV star is at outs with the Hadid sisters after she reportedly called them out for not backing Armenia in its conflict with Azerbaijan.

A source spilled the beans to The Sun, saying: "Bella and Gigi posted about Armenia last weekend, in a greater effort to raise awareness about the ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan."

"The girls got backlash online so they deleted those posts,” said the insider, adding that Kim reached out to them after finding out they were on Azerbaijan’s side.

“Kim texted both of them, reaching out to try to inform them about the conflict because she has been raising awareness about Armenia's cause, but Bella and Gigi did not take that well and got upset. Bella and Gigi unfollowed Kim shortly thereafter,” the grapevine spilled.