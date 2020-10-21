close
Wed Oct 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 21, 2020

Kim Kardashian at outs with Gigi, Bella Hadid over their posts about Azerbaijan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 21, 2020

Supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid have locked horns with Kim Kardashian over political differences.

According to reports, the reality TV star is at outs with the Hadid sisters after she reportedly called them out for not backing Armenia in its conflict with Azerbaijan.

A source spilled the beans to The Sun, saying: "Bella and Gigi posted about Armenia last weekend, in a greater effort to raise awareness about the ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan."

"The girls got backlash online so they deleted those posts,” said the insider, adding that Kim reached out to them after finding out they were on Azerbaijan’s side.

“Kim texted both of them, reaching out to try to inform them about the conflict because she has been raising awareness about Armenia's cause, but Bella and Gigi did not take that well and got upset. Bella and Gigi unfollowed Kim shortly thereafter,” the grapevine spilled.

Latest News

More From Entertainment