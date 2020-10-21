When a furious Queen Elizabeth hurled shoes at Prince Philip in the midst of an ugly fight

Queen Elizabeth threw a pair of shoes at Prince Philip, bombshell book claims

As it turns out, even Queen Elizabeth gets miffed at her husband during intense moments of heated debates!



It so happened when an extremely furious monarch hurled a pair of shoes at Prince Philip when they were engaged in an argument, as claimed in new biography Prince Philip Revealed.

Author Ingrid Seward writes that a fight took place between the couple while they were on a tour of Australia in 1954.

The quarrel intensified when a camera crew was filming them secretly, where they were staying, for an upcoming documentary.

According to the book, a camera operator was horrified to see Philip charging out of the couple’s chalet, “followed by a flying pair of tennis shoes and a racket and a very angry Queen shouting for him to come back. Then the indignant Queen grabbed hold of her husband and dragged him back inside.”



A moment of pin-drop silence spread through with the royal press secretary then asking the crew to shut off the cameras or they would be arrested, according to the book.

The matter was settled after the clip was handed over to the Queen, for which she came and met the crew personally to thank them for giving her the offending clip.

Writer Seward mentions in the book how Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth fought with each other often.

Philip could be “very tough” on the Queen and frequently called her a “bloody fool and accused her of talking rubbish,” Seward claims.

The Queen “seldom answered back but would change the subject and started talking in riddles that would divert him as he tried to figure out what she was talking about,” the book says.

