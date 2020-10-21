Bombshell interview reveals Princess Diana thought marriage with Prince Charles was 'hell' from day one

Princess Diana laid bare all the pain she was made to suffer whie being married to Prince Charles

Princess Diana made an iconic move after Prince Charles admitted to cheating on her on national television during an interview.



As a means to strike back, the Princess of Wales sat down for a chat with a newspaper editor after her shocking interview with BBC Panorama aired.

Duing the conversation, Diana laid bare all the pain she was made to suffer whie being married to Charles.

She said that their marriage was 'hell' from the get-go.

The chat titled In Diana: The Truth Behind the Interview, airing at 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the UK, former newspaper editor Sir Max Hastings says, “She said I was terribly anxious for my side of this to come out. And I spent as part of a couple of hours with Diana and she put on a wonderful show. I mean, absolutely gripping stuff.”

“It became clear, first of all. How much she hated Charles. Yes, she did hate Charles. And when I said 'were there ever happy times?' she said 'no, the marriage was hell from day one,'” he adds.

Hastings went on to say Diana preferred her elder son Prince William to succeed the throne as King.

“She said that all she cared about was William's succession to the throne. She said to me quite explicitly — 'I don't think Charles can do it,'" he says.

“The outcome she wanted to see was for Charles to stand aside as heir to the throne and for William to occupy the throne. This was pretty dynamic stuff.”

Up until now, Hastings had not gone public with his interview with the late Princess because he wanted to “keep a lid on the worst of this,” and thought that much of what Diana said “on several occasions” was “for the fairies.”