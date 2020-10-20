Kurulus Osman: Burak Özçivit treats fans with BTS photos from season 2

Turkish star Burak Özçivit, who portrays the titular role in historical drama series Kurulus Osman, mesmerised his fans with behind-the-scenes photos of the upcoming episode of the drama.



Taking to Instagram, Burak posted a series of BTS photos and wrote in Turkish language, “The expected reunion is happening: Osman Bey's longing is over!”

The 30th episode of season 2 of the Kurulus Osman will be aired on Wednesday.



The Kurulus Osman’s second season (episode one) had received love and praises from the fans after it was aired on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

The first episode of second season had broken all the records.

Check Out Kurulus Osman’s BTS Photos Below:











