Queen Elizabeth faces wrath after getting slammed for 'letting Britain down' like Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth being likened to Meghan Markle for disappointing the people of England

Queen Elizabeth is being lambasted for letting the people of Britain down just like Meghan Markle did after she and Harry quit the royal family for good.



The monarch is being likened to Meghan for disappointing the public after she was seen flaying social distancing rules at a royal event recently.

Last week, the Queen and Prince William made a visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at Porton Down near Salisbury on Thursday.

She sparked fury after she was seen not wearing a face mask at her first public engagement since lockdown in March.

Talking about the same, royal commentator Benjamin Butterworth said on talkRADIO, "The Queen let Britain down when she failed to wear a mask."

Presenter Dan Wootton interjected: "How dare you, Benjamin! She is 94 years old. She may have a reason. Do you know about her health issues?

"I don't but she could be exempt."

Butterworth continued, "What we know is she is at more risk and the people around her are at more risk when they don't wear masks."

He then proceeded to draw parallels between the Queen and Meghan.

"I'm sure Meghan Markle would wear a mask. She's been photographed wearing one," Butterworth said.

