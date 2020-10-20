How Camilla Parker's one advice saved Kate Middleton's relationship with Prince William from ending

Camilla Parker advised Kate Middleton to do one thing in order to grab Prince William's attention

Camilla Parker helped Kate Middleton grasp Prince William's focus in the midst of all the responsibilities he was drowned in during their early years of courtship.



The Duchess of Cornwall advised her daughter-in-law on how to hold on to the 'busy prince,' as detailed in royal book Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult.

In the book, author Robert Lacey writes how Prince Charles's wife Camilla 'confided in Kate' about how to hang on to a future king.

Mr Lacey begins the chapter 'Kate Not' with a quote from the Duchess of Cambridge on November 17, 2010, following her and Prince William's engagement.

"You go through the good times. You go through the bad times - both personally and within a relationship as well."

"Camilla had confided to Kate the secret of hanging on to a busy prince: fit your timetable - well, basically your whole life - around his," Lacey wrote.

"After St Andrews University, William's timetable was proving rather un-fit-roundable. Marriage had not been included in that schedule."

"While Kate's medium-to-long-term objective was quite simple - to lead William in handcuffs to the altar - for the time being, she had to devise her own independent career path as camouflage," he added.



This is when Camilla came to Kate's rescue and advised her to keep holding on to William with patience.