Harry Styles rocks Jennifer Aniston's iconic T-shirt from 'Friends'

Harry Styles dons an iconic Rachel Green shirt, worn by Jennifer Aniston, in 'Friends'

Harry Styles just channeled his inner Rachel Green, Jennifer Aniston's character in famed sitcom Friends.

The singing sensation was seen donning an iconic Rachel Green shirt and his fans are jumping in joy to see him pay homage to the hit 90s show.

Harry's look was shared by his fans on Twitter in a series of photos where he was seen out and about in LA.

The former One Direction band member posed in a 'Save The Drama For Your Mama' T-shirt, which Jennifer wore as Rachel Green in episode 1 of season 10 titled The One After Joey and Rachel Kiss.

Harry paired it with a pair of checkered Marni trousers.

The Instagram account @hsfashionarchive noted, “It is unclear whether the original t-shirt worn by Rachel Green was vintage, custom-made, or bought from a small boutique in LA never to be seen again. According to the Friends stylist and costume designer, Debra McGuire, she would often visit small boutiques to source items for the Friends characters but also created a number of vintage-looking T-shirts inspired by thrift store rummages.”

Harry has been vocal about his fondness for the 51-year-old actress.

Earlier, the singer revealed his first celebrity crush was none other than Jennifer Aniston.