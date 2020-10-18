Meghan Markle was pretty open about her ambition, says old friend

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is under fire from friends and foes since she settled in the United States with her husband Prince Harry and son Archie.

The couple moved to the US after stepping down from their royal roles, drawing strong criticism from the British media.

Piers Morgan, a TV presenter and an old friend of Meghan Markle, has called the former actress an ambitious woman and a 'ruthless social climber' in a recent interview with a news website.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Piers Morgan, who had brief friendship with the former actress, was of the view that Meghan is the driving force behind her husband Prince Harry.

The popular TV show host went on to claim that Meghan Markle wants to become a bigger mega-star.

"That has always been her plan, I am sure of it. When I was still friends with her she was pretty open about her ambition," he was quoted as saying by the publication.

Morgan added, “The way she treats friends and family is pretty indicative of a ruthless social climber who will stop at nothing to get where she wants to get to and I'm sure she thinks the sky is her limit.

He said, “She’s landed her Prince and she’s wrestled him away from his family.”