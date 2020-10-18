Kelly Clarkson sings an autograph while impersonating Carrie Understood

In an attempt to avoid a number of highly embarrassing situations, Kelly Clarkson opted for impersonating renowned country singer Carrie Underwood and was rather successful despite sharing no physical similarities despite their shared rise to fame via American Idol.

During her most recent episode on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer recalled this instance and admitted that she got mistaken for Underwood at one point and just went along with it, despite “looking nothing” alike.

Clarkson shared this embarrassing situation during her conversation with Michelle Buteau and Cheryl Hines, amid a segment named I'm Awesome At Being Awkward.

Clarkson was quoted saying, "This girl came up to me and was like, 'Oh my god, your song So Small is one of my favorites’. And I kept thinking, 'I don't have a song So Small. And then she said another song and I was like, 'Oh, you think I'm Carrie Underwood’.”

She concluded by saying, "And I literally look nothing like Carrie Underwood. I was so embarrassed for her that I just…She was like, 'Can you sign this?' And I totally signed 'Carrie Underwood.' I think that might be illegal!"

This is not the first time the pop singer addressed fan confusion over her and Underwood either. During an appearance on Elvis Duran and The Morning Show back in 2016 Kelly admitted, “People come up to me all the time. Okay, we look nothing alike, we sound nothing alike, there’s nothing about us that’s similar, really, except we were both on Idol.”

“People are always like, ‘I love your song, So Small, and I’m like, ‘Thank you. Thank you, I think you’re thinking I’m Carrie Underwood.’ It always happens!”