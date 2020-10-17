Princess Beatrice touches on wearing the Queen’s gown for her wedding

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s wedding has found its place in history despite being such a small and intimate gathering. The reason for this being the princess’s wedding gown choices.

While royal fans across the world were left awestruck with Princess Beatrice’s decision to wear her grandmother’s wedding gown at her own wedding, the princess never publicly shared her thoughts regarding her experiences, until now.

Through a recent tweet that was promoting a Windsor Castle event, the daughter of the Duke of York not only promoted the event but also gave a short and sweet note highlighting her feelings over the entire experience on her wedding day.

Her tweet read, “It was an honour to wear my grandmother’s beautiful dress on my wedding day, I hope many of you are able to visit the exhibition which is still open at Windsor Castle.”



