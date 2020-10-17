Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski flaunts her adventurous side as she steps out for ‘mushrooms’ hunt

Hollywood star Brad Pitt’s new flame German model Nicole Poturalski flaunted her adventurous side by stepping out on the hunt for mushrooms.



The 27-year-old girlfriend of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling photos and revealed she was on mushroom hunt.

She wrote with mushroom emoticon, “On the hunt for mushrooms.”

Nicole also advised her fans not to eat the fly agaric, as it is considered to be poisonous.



The model wrote, “but dont eat the fly agaric.”

Nicole Poturalski looked stunning in the latest photo shoot as she dressed up hunting for mushrooms but still looking like the model was walking on the runway.

She could be seen sporting a long black top with grey tights, gumboots and a long black overcoat. She left her hair open in its natural state.



