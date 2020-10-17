close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
Web Desk
October 17, 2020

Chrissy Teigen is speaking out on gut-wrenching pregnancy loss

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 17, 2020
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were mourning the loss of their baby in silence 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend suffered a devastating pregnancy loss last month. 

Up until now, the family was mourning the loss of the little baby in silence as Teigen decided to break silence and give an update to her fans about her health.

The Cravings author said she's doing "okay," in the wake of the tragedy that hit the family lately.

"We are quiet but we are okay," Teigen wrote in a brief note on Instagram. "Love you all so much."

In her post, Teigen shared a screenshot of some recent tweets from husband John Legend.

"This is for Chrissy," Legend had tweeted, while dedicating his 'Billboard Music Awards' Never Break performance to his lovely wife.

"I love and cherish you and our family so much," Legend continued in the tweet. "We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling."

We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much.

"I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments," he continued. "What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility."

Teigen and Legend announced they lost their third baby on September 30, who they had named Jack.

