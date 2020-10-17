'Ertugrul' star Turgut Alp wows fans with gym video during workout session: Video

Cengiz Coskun, who won the hearts with his stellar performance as Turgut Alp in Turkish historical drama 'Dirilis Ertugrul', looks dashing during a workout session in a gym video that went viral on social media.



The Turkish actor appeared to be a fitness boy in the video, showing off his stunning abs and muscles as he is seen giving a perfect shape to his already toned figure.

Turgut Alp's outstanding performance in the drama has attracted huge praise from the fans who want to see him in another role.

In his recent interview, he revealed: "I used to play basketball for ten years, but when I got injured, I started modelling, then acting, and now I’m here in front of your eyes."

Cengiz has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.



'Dirilis Ertugrul' has been breaking records and proving to be one of the most popular television series airing in Pakistan in 2020.