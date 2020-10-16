Ben Affleck, Matt Damon insult each other with 'Batman', 'Jason Bourne' taunts

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are going to conduct a fundraiser for a good cause.



The longtime friends shared the details of the project which brought them together, in an Instagram video featuring both the Hollywood stars.



"Matt and I have joined forces with @omaze to offer you the chance to come and hang out with us in Hollywood (once it’s safe to travel) and help @easterncongo & @water provide resources and support to communities in need," he captioned his post.

While explaining how they could advertise the fundraiser, Affleck said: “Tell something they’re interested in like, ‘Hey, come see me Jason Bourne… Batman and…” when Damon interrupted, saying: “Robert Pattinson’s coming?”

Fans couldn't stop laughing after watching Ben Affleck's reaction, knowing that Ben decided to quit the role of the caped crusader after appearing in a couple of DC movies.

Affleck responded: “No. Jeremy Renner will be there, though,” joking about Renner playing Bourne in 2012’s The Bourne Legacy.







